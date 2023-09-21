Moment Falz recites Mohbad’s song ‘Ask About Me’ during tribute concert

Paying tributes to Mohbad, Nigerian singer, Falz on Thursday recited the late rapper’s song Ask About Me as fans at the venue sang along with him.

Falz recited the song while performing at the tribute concert held in honour of Mohbad at the Muri Okunola Park, Lagos.

This followed a candlelight procession that was held earlier in the day in tribute to Mohbad with fellow colleagues, Davido and Zlatan also joining the crowd of people who pulled up for the walk.

The procession started from Lekki Phase 1 Gate and ended at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Falz out for Mohbad.



Recall Mohbad died at the age of 27 years on the 12th of September 2023, and since his death, circumstances surrounding his death has sparked controversies.