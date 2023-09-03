Moment Asake, Khaid, Odumodublvck arrive at Headies 2023 awards

Nigerian music stars, Asake, Khaid and Odumodublvck have arrived at the ongoing Headies awards 2023 holding in Atlanta, United States.

Asake, who is nominated in seven categories, pulled up in a stylish suit topped off by his signature cap and a black shade.

Odumodublvck, famous for his Declan Rice hit track, donned a black agbada with his famous red and white-and-black striped cap.

Asake arrives the Headies. 8 nominations. How many trophies does he leave with? #Headies



The award ceremony features over 20 categories, including Album of the Year, Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.

The nominees for each category were announced in July, and they include some of the biggest names in Nigerian music, such as Burna Boy, Rema, Tems, Asake and Ayra Starr.