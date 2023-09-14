Mohbad’s Death: We’ll carry out diligent investigation — Nigeria Police

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Force headquarters said on Thursday that it has tasked the Lagos State Police Commissioner to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, who recently passed away

This was made known by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi on Thursday.

He said, ‘Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, who recently passed away.

“We understand the concerns regarding his untimely demise.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to a comprehensive investigation into this matter, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Rest assured, updates will be provided as investigations unfold.

“We encourage family members or close associates with valuable information to approach the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to assist in this process.

“In the meantime, we kindly request that individuals refrain from making statements or engaging in activities that could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

“Your trust and support are deeply valued.”