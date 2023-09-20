Mohbad’s Death: Oluwo calls for calm, says justice ‘ll prevail

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

IWO – The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi has described the death of rising artist, Oladimeji Aloba popularly called Mohbad as a colossal loss to Yorubaland, Nigeria and the entertainment world at large.

The monarch in a statement made available to journalists by his media aide, Alli Ibraheem on Wednesday called on the Lagos state government to ensure that it unravel the circumstances behind his death.

It reads: “As I urged the Lagos State Government to ensure justice prevails on the circumstances surrounding his death, I appeal to the protesting youth to be calm, civil in their conduct and public demonstration.

“The ardent lovers of Mohbad are enjoined to leave the street and go home. The protest may be hijacked by hoodlums if not properly managed.

“Stakeholders are already working to ensure justice for Mohbad. The youth should cooperate with the government by conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.

“Once again, may the soul of the departed Mohbad rest in peace”.