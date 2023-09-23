Mohbad: Youths hold candlelight for late singer in Abuja

Youths in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have held a candlelight for late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as MohBad.

Mohbad who died over a week ago has drawn nationwide sympathy leading to an appeal for justice, considering the circumstances surrounding his death.

While Lagosians held theirs on Thursday, it was the turn of those in the nation’s capital on Friday.

The procession was held at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.