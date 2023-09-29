Mohbad: Witnesses to appear before Coroner’s inquest October 13

The Coroner’s inquest into the death of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad which sat on Friday at the Magistrate court in Ikorodu, Lagos, has fixed the 13th day of October, for witnesses to appear.

According to BBC Pidgin, Funmi Falana, represented Mohbad’s family alongside other lawyers and had closed-door proceedings to discuss the modalities for hearing of evidence at Candide Johnson’s court.

Speaking to the journalist after the proceedings, Falana said, “What we did today was to decide how and when the procedures would help get justice. The date has been fixed and will be bringing our witnesses.

The lawyer added that people should be hopeful as they were determined to get justice for the late Mohbad.

“We are representing the interest of justice, we should allow peace to reign but justice must be served. We are going to get to the cause of the death,” she added.

Vanguard recalls that Mohbad died on September 12 at the age of 27. He was buried the next day, a development that caused a stir on social media.