Mohbad: ‘This life no balance’, Omawunmi, others mourn late singer

Mohbad

Singer Omawunmi, Olamide, MI and other celebrities have reacted to the death of Nigeria’s rapper, singer and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, who died on Tuesday at the age of 27.

The celebrities confirmed Mohbad’s death through their various social media handles.

Mohbad was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records” but departed from the label in 2022.

He had gained widespread recognition for his hit singles such as “Ponmo”, “Feel Good” and “KPK (Ko Por Ke)” in collaboration with Rexxie.

Multiple award-winning rapper, Olamide, took to his social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to the news of Mohbad’s death.

The singer expressed his devastation in a short post that read, “Damn ! Mohbad ”.

Popular afro-pop artiste, Small Doctor, on his Instagram page, wrote, “that future you are planning so hard, you fit no see am. Imole Baba Imole. Till we meet again”.

Chocolate City rapper and music mogul, MI Abaga, also took to his social media platform to react to the passing of the young and talented rapper.

MI, who initially expressed his disbelief at the news of the death of Mohbad wrote, “RIP Mohbad”.

Rapper and actor, Reminisce, who recently collaborated with Mohbad and featured him as one of the artistes on his upcoming project, shared a short post that read, “Imole!”

Singer Oritsefemi said, “OMG, I love this boy, rest on Mohbad. This one pain me brother.”

Singer Omawunmi also said, “AHHH this life no balance ooooo! Mohbad!!!! Na lie!” (NAN)