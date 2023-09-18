Mohbad: SDP urges aggrieved fans to shun violence 

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Monday urged aggrieved fans to shun violence over the sudden death of a Nigerian Musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Its South-West Zonal Secretary, Mr Femi Olaniyi, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the party commiserated with the family and associates of the late singer

NAN reports that music lovers were on Tuesday hit with the news of the death of a 27-year-old singer.

“We condole with friends and families of Mohbad and using this medium to advise all the parties concerned to be patient and shun violence.

“Let all the aggrieved wait for outcome of the investigation ongoing by the security.

“Nobody should take law into his or her hand under any guise no matter how hurt it is, issues surrounding the death of the singer,” he said.

Olaniyi, who is also the Lagos State Chairman of SDP, urged the Nigeria Police to do due diligence to unravel all secrets that led to the death of the young musician.

“We want the police to display professionalism in their dealings and investigation, and do us proud in all the operations to unravel issues around the death of Mohbad.

“We want the police to do a good job that will make Nigerians, especially aggrieved associates of the singers to have confidence in the police again.

“Justice must be done diligently without any form of interest from the rebellion,” Olaniyi said.

NAN reports that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, has constituted a special team to unravel the cause of Mohbad’s death. (NAN)