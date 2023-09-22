MohBad: Record label advocates reforms to protect mental health, safety of young artists

Mohbad

By Gabriel Olawale

Award-winning record label, Kulture Records, has expressed its deep concern over the alarming number of young talents on the African continent who have tragically lost their lives while under the management of record labels. The label, known for its promotion of African talents in Europe through successful tours, has spoken out about the tragic passing of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as MohBad, on September 12th, 2023.

MohBad, one of the many gifted young artists that Kulture Records had planned to take on a European tour, met an untimely demise, leaving the label devastated. Fikunayomi Johnson, the lead talent manager at Kulture Records, expressed their deep sorrow over this loss and called on record label executives across Africa to prioritize the mental health and well-being of their signees. Furthermore, Johnson stressed the urgent need to address the issue of bullying within the industry, which has tragically cut short the lives of numerous promising talents.

As Kulture Records mourns the loss of MohBad, also known as “Imole,” they extend their heartfelt condolences to his family.

The record label urged the authorities to ensure justice is served and prevails for MohBad.

“This unfortunate incident serves as a wake-up call to the industry as a whole, advocating for necessary reforms to protect the mental health and safety of young artists.

“In an industry known for its pressures and challenges, Kulture Records reminds everyone that the well-being of artists is of paramount importance. By adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards bullying and placing a greater emphasis on mental health support, record labels can actively contribute to safeguarding the lives and promising careers of young talents.

“As the African music industry continues to grow and thrive, it is crucial that stakeholders collaborate to create a healthier and safer environment for artists to express their creativity and pursue their dreams. “Kulture Records remains steadfast in their commitment to uplifting African talents and calls upon the industry as a whole to join forces in ensuring the well-being and longevity of these gifted individuals.” A statement read