Mohbad: Rapper Khaid releases tribute song, promises son N2m

By Ayobami Okerinde

Nigerian rapper and singer Sulaimon Abiola, professionally known as Khaid, has released a new song ‘Forever’ in memory of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Khaid stated that Mohbad, who died on September 12 in controversial circumstances, was a great loss to the music community.

His words, “It’s with great pain that I pen this, the past few days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for each and every one of us. We lost a special talent, a great personality and a friend ‘Imole’.

The ‘Carry Me Go Crooner’ also said he would donate all royalties from the song to the late singer’s son.

He said, “In my own little way I’ll love to support the family by giving N2 Million to the Wife of our late brother and covey 100% Royalties of the newly released tribute song “Forever” to Liam Aloba Eyinimofeoluwa.”

In the song, Khaid noted that the late Mohbad used his music to talk about the “thing he was going through

Excerpt of the lyrics read

“Cuz, you been dey talk, but them no gree understand you”

“Lyically saying what you’ve been through.

“Forever let there be light.

“Imole you hold the light (sic).”