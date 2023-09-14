Mohbad: Police to probe death

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—The Force Headquarters, yesterday, said it has tasked the Lagos State Police Commissioner to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, who recently passed away

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, yesterday, said: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and fans of the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, who recently passed away.

“We understand the concerns regarding his untimely demise.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to a comprehensive investigation into this matter, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Rest assured, updates will be provided as investigations unfold.

“We encourage family members or close associates with valuable information to approach the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to assist in this process.

“In the meantime, we kindly request that individuals refrain from making statements or engaging in activities that could jeopardise the ongoing investigation. Your trust and support are deeply valued.”