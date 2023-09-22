Mohbad: Police exhume corpse, conduct autopsy

By Prince Okafor

LAGOS—THE Lagos Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the exhumation of the corpse of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The command also said it has concluded the autopsy on the late singer and is awaiting result.

The police also arrested the nurse, who reportedly injected the deceased singer prior to his demise on Tuesday, September 12.

The Afrobeat singer died last Tuesday, aged 27 under what many have termed mysterious circumstances, prompting the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to order a “thorough” probe by the Lagos Police Command.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development, said: “Mohbad’s corpse has been exhumed today, and an autopsy will begin as soon as possible.”

However, responding to a further inquiry concerning arrests made by the police in connection with the late singer’s death, Hundeyin said: “I can’t answer questions on the arrests yet, because I don’t have that update. However, the nurse is in our custody; I can confirm that.

We’re receiving threats, Mohbad’s mother cries out

Meanwhile, the family of late singer, yesterday, alleged that they are under threat from Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley and others.

The late singer’s mother, Mrs Adebose Oluniyi, has, therefore, called for maximum protection.

Mrs Oluniyi said this when the lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Senator Ishaku Abbo, along with Nollywood stars, Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo, visited the family of the late singer, yesterday.

The senator, however, assured the family of maximum protection, stressing that any intimidation on them will not be tolerated.

During the visit, Mrs Oluniyi said her family is facing serious threat and living in fear.

Sen Abbo assures Mohbad’s mother of justice

While commiserating with her, the lawmaker said: “Nobody can bring Mohbad back, we love him. What I can assure you is that the government of Nigeria will do everything within its power to investigate this matter thoroughly. If anybody is involved, the person would be brought to justice. Mohbad will get justice.

“The death of your son will be properly investigated and thorough prosecution will be done and any one found guilty will be made to face the law no matter how highly placed.

“When we heard of your son’s death and the controversy or circumstances that appeared on social media, we felt it is important to come here and condole with your family and see you.

“The government will never abandon its citizens. This current administration has created a ministry, that is the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy and Mohbad was a major player in the creative economy of this country. So, when his death came up, the Senate felt concerned on the interest Nigerians have in this matter.

“We must begin to listen; we cannot pay deaf ears to what Nigerians are crying for.

“It has taken a different dimension. It’s like the movement of black life matters. Celebrities all over the world have started posting justice for Mohbad and I want them to know that the government is interested in the case.

“Nobody is hiding anything, nobody is above the law. We have absolute confidence in the Police. We are here to let the family know that we are with them.

“The Senate will resume on September 26 and we are assuring you that the Senate, which belongs to the Nigerian people, will look into this without any sentiment.

“We will look into the matter and we will invite the police to come and brief us on what they have done so far on this matter.

“Mohbad was our friend, our brother. Don’t take to the street and believe me I will never be quiet when I see a youth being destroyed.”