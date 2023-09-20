Mohbad: Olawepo-Hashim demands justice, thorough investigation

By Clifford Ndujihe

Former Presidential Candidate and business tycoon, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has urged the Police to ensure justice to the memory and spirit of the late Music Star, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

According to him this can be achieved via a thorough investigation of his death, and ensuring that the culprits for the crime if any, do not escape the law.”

In a statement from his media office, Wednesday, Mr.

Olawepo-Hashim explained that the death of the young man has again “highlighted the terror that the grip of the underworld on our streets inflicts on the society.”

His words: “I deeply sympathize with those who truly love this fallen star, who tragically is becoming louder in death than in life. He has become a “Martyr” of a cause in a unique way.

“The death of the rising music star, popularly known as Mohbad in very suspicious circumstances must be an occasion to free the society from the grip of the underworld.

“As a father who has a son in Arts and Music, two years older than Mohbad, I am worried and concerned about the grip of cult leaders, on some aspects of our musical lives and entertainment as well as the control of drug lords.

“The Mohbad saga has also further highlighted the dark side of entertainment financing in the absence of a well structured and disciplined support system for budding talents especially from poor homes.”

He stressed that “at the root of the exploitation of talented young people is the weapon of poverty manipulated by rich but rough and wicked. It is time to end this evil!”

He therefore appealed to those in charge of our Security in Nigeria “to allow and protect those who are pained by this sad occurence and who want to peacefully embark on processions and vigils.

“Organised violence by malevolent forces should not be an excuse to deny those who are peacefully seeking justice for Mohbad the right to do so!”

The Police authorities, he said, “must ensure above all, that Mohbad gets justice in death”