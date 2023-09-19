Mohbad: Naira Marley loses over 500k followers on Instagram

By Efe Onodjae

Street pop artist Naira Marley, born Azeez Fashola, continues to lose followers on Instagram, one week after the mysterious death of former signee Promise ‘Mohbad’ Aloba.

As of Tuesday morning, the day of Mohbad’s passing, Naira Marley had 7.5 million followers on Instagram.

However, the number began to drop after videos documented the series of harassment and maltreatment that the deceased suffered at his hands and those of his allies, including Sammy Larry.

More than 500,000 people have unfollowed the ‘Issa Goal’ crooner as of press time on Tuesday night, bringing the number of followers down. This appeared to be a coordinated action by aggrieved netizens.

There is no direct evidence linking Naira Marley to the death of Mohbad, but clips that have been trending on social media since Mohbad’s death last week Tuesday have done little to spare the singer from the anger of the majority of grieving music fans, who are calling for an investigation.

However, the police officially began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death on Monday. The deceased’s father, family members, and witnesses met with the Lagos state commissioner of police to commence the inquiry.

In addition, devoted fans of the artist have organized a peaceful procession in his honour, scheduled to take place tomorrow, Wednesday, September 20th, and Thursday, September 21st.