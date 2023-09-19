Mohbad: Naira Marley fingered in ex-Marlian DJ Splash’s plight 

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Ex-Marlian record signee, Aderoju Matthew aka DJ Splash, has revealed how he was unfairly treated by his former boss, Naira Marley as well as why the Marlian boss fell out with the late singer, Mohbad.

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, on Tuesday, paid a visit to DJ Splash, who was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s record label, and is allegedly currently battling mental illness.

DJ Splash, who fell out with Marlian Records, shared with Iyabo Ojo that Naira Marley did not approve of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, because he wanted him(Mohbad) to follow in his footsteps, but the late singer had a different path.

He revealed, “Naira Marley didn’t like Mohbad because he (Naira Marley) wants you to do what he is doing and Mohbad won’t do it. MohBad always includes me in his activities. It’s just me and Mohbad who don’t support Naira Marley”.

DJ Splash added: “They tried to kill me. But they didn’t succeed, so they tried to run me mad too because I said I wanted to do music”.

Iyabo Ojo vowed to report the case to the right authorities and take care of him.

Recall that DJ Splash’s mother had recently accused Naira Marley of ruining her son’s life and abandoning him.

She lamented the fact that ever since she took her son from Naira Marley’s residence, DJ Splash has been ill, necessitating frequent hospital visits.

She also indicated her son had memory loss and has been mentally unstable.

Although, she did not specify if a hospital made any diagnosis for his condition.