Mohbad: Lagos Police commences full investigation

Mohbad

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos Police Command, on Saturday, said it has commenced full investigation into the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad.

In an official statement via their verified social media handle, the Lagos State Police Commissioner, CP Idowu Owohunwa, ordered a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, widely recognized as Mohbad, due to increasing public concerns and an initial police review.

To spearhead this investigation, the Commissioner of Police established a Special Investigation Team within the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

The statement read, “Consequent upon the growing public concerns and the preliminary police review of the general circumstances sorrounding the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has directed the commencement of full-scale criminal investigation into the case.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team within the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to coordinate the investigation.

“The team, which comprises seasoned homicide detectives, has been tasked to aggregate all allegations, suspicions and insinuations from various sources on the death of the singer and undertake a professional, diligent and timely investigation with a view to establishing facts, clearing all doubts and ensuring that justice is manifestly served through a meticulous process that will deploy all requisite protocols (which may include exhumation), as well as technical and scientific tools that are vital to the detailed investigation of homicide allegations of this nature.

“In aid of this initiative, the Lagos State Government has pledged its total support to the Special Investigation Team in all ways required to guarantee a diligent investigative exercise.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance while consulting with the State Commissioner of Police earlier today on how best to ensure that the case is expeditiously investigated and justice delivered promptly.

“Meanwhile, an appeal is hereby made to the deceased’s family, friends, business associates or anyone with useful information that could aid the investigation to kindly share same with the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department on 08036885727 and to optimally support the Police in the drive for a conclusive investigation of the case.

“The Lagos State Police Command assures that progress of the investigation will, as much as legally and professionally permissible, be shared with the general public accordingly.”