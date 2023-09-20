Mohbad: Iyabo Ojo, others storm Lagos Assembly in peaceful demonstration

as Assembly sue for continuous calm

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Ebunoluwa Sessou

A group of youths, under the aegis of Justice for Mohbad led by Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest to the Lagos State House of Assembly over the mysterious death of 27-year-old musician Ireoluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Mrs. Ojo, who led a sizeable number as representatives of the demonstrators, sought the lawmakers’ action concerning the alleged mysterious death with the aim to get justice.

Speaking to the members of the House who represented the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, she said: “It is no longer news that Lagosians are agitating for justice over the death of Mr. Ireoluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad who died under some unclear circumstances.

“Mohbad had posted videos of how he had been under serious attacks from members of the record label he left to be on his own.

“Even though we know the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State has started an investigation over the cause of the mysterious death, we seek justice,” she said.

Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Adedamola Kasunmu, while receiving the representative, expressed appreciation to the protesters for the peaceful manner they had conducted themselves to the State House of Assembly and promised that their plea would be presented before the Speaker.

“There was a plenary yesterday and part of the issues raised on the floor of the House were that of Mr. Adebola Bright, the boy with the missing intestines, and it was unfortunate that yesterday he gave up the ghost.

“We also discussed the demise of Mohbad and I can assure you that we will allow the law to take its cause.

“Let us await what the results of the investigations from the police chief will bring and we will take it up from there,” he added.

Other members of the House, who received the protesters include: Sylvester Ogunkelu, Ajani Owolabi and Rasheed Shabi.