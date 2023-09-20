Mohbad: Iyabo Ojo cancels peaceful walk over ‘fear of hijack by hoodlums’

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has cancelled her peaceful walk in Lagos targeted at demanding justice over the death of Mohbad.

Recall Mohbad died on September 12 and was buried the following day.

The circumstances surrounding the singer’s death have continued to stir up controversies on social media.

On Tuesday, thousands of Nigerian youths stormed the streets in different cities with placards while others staged candlelight processions in honour of Mohbad.

Ojo earlier announced that a peaceful rally from Oba Akran to the Lagos state executive and legislative houses will take place on Wednesday.

However, in a statement on Tuesday night, the actress announced the “peaceful” walk will no longer hold based on “reservations by the law enforcement agents that, it could be hijacked by unscrupulous persons and miscreants”.

The statement revealed that a few members of Ojo’s team will visit the Lagos state government offices to “register their concerns”.

The statement reads in part, “The cancellation of the peaceful walk, is predicated on the reservations expressed by the law enforcement agents that, it could be hijacked by unscrupulous persons and miscreants, thereby endangering the lives and property.” the statement reads in part.

“In view of the foregoing, our clients have hereby resolved to forge ahead alongside with only few members of the foundation to visit the above named offices in a bid to register their concerns and share views together for the ultimate goal of timeous delivery of justice.

“Conclusion, our clients appreciate the enormous support from several quarters and do trust the appropriate security agencies would not fail Mold’s family, fans the Nigerian youths at this grievous hour.”