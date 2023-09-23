Mohbad: I experienced recklessness, unpalatable conduct at candlelight procession—Police PRO

Nigerian Police Force Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said he experienced recklessness and unpalatable conduct at the candlelight of the late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

In a post on X on Friday, Adejobi stated that he was at the venue of the procession on Thursday and noticed many didn’t know the purpose of the gathering.

His words, “Mohbad: Procession is different from protest. It’s not even an ordinary procession, but a candle light procession to honour the dead. I was shocked when I saw some of the so-called processioners in lagos yesterday.

“I experienced the recklessness, unruly, and unpalatable conducts of some of them. Smoking, drinking heavily, driving recklessness, before they eventually moved to take over and block the Lekki Tollgate.

“ I was personally on the ground at the venue and felt sad as I noticed many didn’t know the purpose for that gathering. Many were not in sobber mood, no idea of the event, nor decorum. I have said it that we need to be cautious and mature while driving home our demands or fighting for a course.

“Are we genuinely seeking justice for Mohbad? Or, are certain individuals out again to execute the plans of their “masters” to cause brouhaha?. We need to be objective when we fight a battle.

“I reiterate again that the police will do the needful to carry out diligent investigations into the alleged murder case. We need to be patient and support the police in this course. Thanks”

The candlelight procession, which was held in Lekki, Lagos State, had music stars such as Davido, Falz, Zlatan Ibile, and others in attendance.