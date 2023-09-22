MohBad displayed on Times Square’s billboard in New York

The late Nigerian singer and rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, has appeared on Times Square’s billboard in New York City.

Mohbad’s postmortem appearance sees him join the league of top Nigerian celebrities like Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Tems and others who’ve been featured on New York Times Square’s billboard.

The Imole’s billboard message reads: “Will be remembered forever, Mohbad. Legends are never forgotten. R.I.P.”

Recall the 27-year-old singer died on 12 September 2023 and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the next day.

Mohbad’s death gained international attention after fans took to social media to demand a thorough investigation of his sudden demise.