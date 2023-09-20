Mohbad: Celebrities, youths, fans storm Lagos, Osun, Delta as protests enter Day 2

By Clifford Ndujihe, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Shina Abubakar & Efe Onodjae

LAGOS—AS controversy continues to trail the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, protesting fans in Lagos, Osun and Delta states took to the streets, yesterday, to demand justice.

On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters rallied in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and Akure, the Ondo State capital, seeking justice for the late singer.

The Afrobeat singer died last Tuesday aged 27 under what many termed mysterious circumstances, prompting the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to order a “thorough” probe by the Lagos State Police Command.

Protesters came out en masse in some areas of Lagos State with one of the protests starting from the Alagbado axis of AIT Road and moving to the Command area, then to Ile-Iwe in Meiran.

The rallies went on amid tight security, with at least four police patrol vans loaded with armed officers accompanying the protesters.

Over 200 youths were clad in black tops with placards of different inscriptions seeking justice for Mohbad.

There were also similar protests in Warri, Delta State.

Review Mohbad’s hospital treatment —Osun youths

In Osogbo, the Osun State capital, thousands of youths, yesterday, thronged major roads in the city demanding the arrest and prosecution of those suspected to be behind Mohbad’s death.

The youths, dressed in black, walked from the Dele Yes Sir area of the state, through Dada Estate, Oke-Fia, Alekuwodo, Olaiya, and MDS to Freedom Park singing solidarity songs to mourn the deceased.

The protesters, who gathered at the park where they lit candles, sang different Mohbad songs and cursed owners of the Malian record label.

They also carried placards with inscriptions such as Justice for Mohbad, Israel is not bad boy, among others.

Speaking with newsmen at Freedom Park, one of the conveners, Fisayo Aderemi, urged the police investigating team to extend their searchlight to the kind of treatment the deceased received at the hospital before his eventual death.

Nollywood celebrities visit Lagos CP

Similarly, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, yesterday, called out Malian record label boss, Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry.

During her visit to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, yesterday, Iyabo Ojo said there was video evidence to prove their level of involvement in the saga.

She wondered why Sam Larry had not been invited by the Lagos Police Command for questioning despite the many calls by Nigerians for his arrest.

Ojo streamed her meeting with the CP via Instagram Live.

Falana seeks coroner’s inquest

Also, the law firm of Mr Femi Falana, SAN, has requested a coroner’s inquest into the death of late Mohbad.

In a letter dated September 18, 2023, and addressed to the Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos State, Justice Mojisola Dada, the firm described the singer’s death as “very tragic” and noted that it happened under “mysterious” circumstances.

Folakemi Falana, who signed the letter on behalf of the firm, urged the Chief Coroner to cause an inquest to be conducted to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic death.

The letter read: “Given the needless death of Ilerioluwa Oladimejl Aloba, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to cause a coroner’s inquest to be conducted into the cause of death of this young promising musician and make appropriate recommendations under Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007, which provides that an inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his Coroner District is as a result of a death in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation.

“We, hereby, request Your Lordship to conduct an inquest into the circumstances surrounding this tragic death in Lagos State and we are confident that Your Lordship will accede to our request with utmost urgency.”

Narcotics council wants Naira Marley suspended as NDLEA ambassador

Amidst the controversy of Mohbad’s death, the African Council on Narcotics, ACON, yesterday, advised the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to suspend Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley as its ambassador pending the conclusion of the investigation on the death of Mohbad.

President of ACON, Rekpene Bassey, in a statement, argued that the essence of appointing a brand ambassador is to showcase a positive drive for the brand.

Bassey said: “However, as we await the outcome of the official security investigation into the case, it may be expedient to question the rationale for the engagement of one of those suspected to be the brains behind Mohbad’s death namely Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley as an ambassador of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Nigeria’s foremost anti-drug agency.

“Naira Marley hardly represents any strong positive social energy as can be seen in his public conduct and the character traits of the so-called Marlians modelling after him.

“We, hereby, call upon the NDLEA to stand down that appointment so as not to create a wrong impression on the psyche of our youth, particularly at this time.”

Olawepo-Hashim demands justice, thorough investigation

Meanwhile, former presidential candidate and business tycoon, Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has urged the Police to ensure justice to the memory and spirit of the late Music Star.

According to him, this can be achieved via a thorough investigation of his death, and ensuring that the culprits for the crime if any, do not escape the law.”

In a statement from his media office, Mr Olawepo-Hashim explained that the death of the young man has again “highlighted the terror that the grip of the underworld on our streets inflicts on the society.

“I deeply sympathize with those who truly love this fallen star, who tragically is becoming louder in death than in life. He has become a ‘Martyr’ of a cause in a unique way.

Oluwo calls for calm, says justice’ll prevail

On his part, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi, yesterday, described the death of rising artist as a colossal loss to Yorubaland, Nigeria and the entertainment world at large.

The monarch, in a statement, by his media aide, Alli Ibraheem, said: “As I urge the Lagos State Government to ensure justice prevails on the circumstances surrounding his death, I appeal to the protesting youths to be calm, civil in their conduct and public demonstration.

“The ardent lovers of Mohbad are enjoined to leave the streets and go home. The protest may be hijacked by hoodlums if not properly managed.

“Stakeholders are already working to ensure justice for Mohbad. The youth should cooperate with the government by conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.”