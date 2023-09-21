Mohbad: Bayelsa fans, residents join protest, demand justice 

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Hundreds of fans and residents of Bayelsa State on Thursday joined other fans and sympathizers across the country to protest the death and demand justice for the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad who died in controversial circumstances last week.

The protesters mostly youths cladded in all black attire converged at the Tombia roundabout in Yenagoa state capital and displayed placards with various inscriptions such as, “Justice for Imole,” Rest in Peace Mohbad,” “Jah is your confidence,” etc.