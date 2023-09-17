Mohbad: ‘All talk, no action,’ Actress Uche Ogbodo slams Nigerians over hypocrisy

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has accused Nigerians of being hypocritical following the death of singer, MohBad.

The actress, while commenting on the controversies surrounding the death of the singer, bemoaned the tendency of Nigerians to talk without following up with action.

According to Ogbodo, Nigerians are quick to urge individuals going through difficult times to speak out on their ordeals, only to mock and criticise them when they do.

She claimed that Nigerians are not prepared yet to confront the root of bullying and harassment in the society.

She said: “My God!! Nigerians are all talk and No action! I’ve been seeing why not speak out clearly yen yen yen!

“But the people speaking out are being laughed at and ridiculed on the blogs and their platforms! We are not ready to face this monster head-on yet! Until we are.

“Until we are ready to face the elephant in the room called bullying & harassment! Rest in peace to every fallen victim of bullying & harassment.”