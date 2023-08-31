Ministry of Power endorses conference for partnerships in energy industry

Adebayo Adelabu

By Sebastine Obasi

The Federal Ministry of Power has pledged its support for the 2023 edition of Informa Market’s Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference, recognizing it as a platform for critical stakeholders to explore issues in the Energy industry. As West Africa’s established gathering of energy professionals featuring world-renowned innovative power companies, the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference will be held from 19 to 21 September 2023, at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference with industry stakeholders, Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power, represented by Evangeline Olumoroti Babalola, Director, Investment and Sector Development, Federal Ministry of Power, said, “The Federal Ministry of Power has for several years supported the efforts of Informa Markets to attract more investors into the sector. Informa Markets has been on the frontline of partnering with the Ministry to promote and host investors in the Nigerian Power Sector. This government will continue to foster these kinds of robust partnerships between the public and private sectors, to enhance our nation’s economic and social growth”.

In an official communication to the organisers, the Ministry of Power also commended Informa Market’s sustained efforts in organising the trademark energy exhibition and conference and pledged its support and partnership. “In view of the recently enacted ‘Electricity Act 2023’ in the country, it is our deep conviction that the conference will provide a veritable platform for critical stakeholders to explore fundamental issues in the Act,” it read.

Also speaking, Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Director, Nigeria Energy, said “The recently enacted Electricity Act 2023 is a step in the right direction for the country, but it is necessary that stakeholders across the Energy sector connect to discuss the next steps to actualise the goal. The Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference provides this opportunity as a platform for local players and international investors to proffer insights and solutions to challenges that may be limiting the industry. As the leading Energy event in Nigeria and West Africa, we appreciate the support of the Ministry of Power to unlock new value with reforms, investments, and technology.

Marking its 10th year anniversary, the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference is themed, “Unlocking new value with reforms, investments and technology”, and will bring together government, private sector, and investors to find solutions to the challenges facing Nigeria and West Africa’s electricity sector. This year’s anniversary edition will present delegates with the unique opportunity to hear, engage, and network with key industry stakeholders within the sector.

To celebrate its milestone, the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference will feature two impactful conferences – a high-level Leadership Summit and a Technical Seminar. The Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit will gather senior stakeholders involved in the value chain, including government dignitaries, gas-to-power generation companies, independent power producers, generation, distribution, and transmission companies, technology providers, financiers, and agencies facilitating the development of renewable and off-grid solutions, with a mission to find solutions to the most pertinent issues in the sector.

More than 5,000+ energy stakeholders are expected to attend, with over 200 exhibitors and three international pavilions from China, Germany, and Turkey.

The conference would discuss key topics including: Power sector decentralization – new legislations and framework in Nigeria; Role of Natural gas as a transition fuel in achieving a net-zero economy; Funding opportunities – Are investments finally moving in?; Leadership panel: What are the steps taken by DisCos to encourage climate-driven investments?; Emission trading – New reforms in Africa?; Leveraging the power of digital technology to deliver value to customers.