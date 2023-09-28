Minister Umahi wasn’t locked out of his office — Works Ministry clarifies

Umahi

…says the minister wasn’t locked out of his office

…workers now to resume 9 am, close 4 pm

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Works has said it’s Minister, David Umahi wasn’t denied access to his office but that he only attempted to bring sanity and orderliness to government business in the Ministry.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director (Information), Press and Public Relations Unit, Lere-Adams Blessing, which was issued in Abuja, late on Thursday.

She said, “The Hon Minister, in all fairness, had attempted to bring sanity and orderliness to the service by ensuring that services are rendered as at when due to growing the Nigerian economy to everyone’s benefit.

“Therefore, to imbibe the spirit of discipline, daily Work activities in the Federal Ministry of Works now begin at 9a.m, Mondays to Fridays for all staff while the closing hour shall be 4p.m.

“The Ministry’s Union Chairperson, Mr Williams Kuti during a meeting with the Minister, Permanent Secretary and Management Staff opined that the Minister had started on a good note by identifying both the needs of Nigerians in the quest for good and durable roads and bridges had taken a personal inspection tour of most of the road infrastructure in the South West, South East, South South and part of the North Central and North west geo political zones of the country, moreso he has reached out to staff by means of personal welfare during the just celebrated Muslim festival.

“ The Union Chairman alongside other staff during the meeting requested for more staff buses to ease their movement to and from their locations.

“In his address, the Minister reminded them that we all have to work in unity to be able to deliver Nigeria our dear country from total collapse.

“The Minister recalled his several attempts at ensuring that things are done right and also that international best practices are respected by all Contractors in the construction of all Nigerian roads henceforth, by this, proper discipline, and respect of the rule of law and Contract agreement, we can be sure to see roads that can last more than Seven (7) years but rather roads that will last up to fifty (50) years and that is when the Concrete Technology method of building our roads is put to use, this again the Minister assured will create more jobs for Nigerian Engineers while increasing the use of local content which are in abundance in Nigeria rather than putting more pressure on the Nigerian Naira for the importation of bitumen and asphalt for road construction.

“The Honorable minister promised to go to other zones within the next three weeks and see first-hand the problems Nigerians are facing on the road.

“It was a fruitful meeting which ended with the Honorable Minister, being given three Gbosas for playing the role of a true Father to the staff.”