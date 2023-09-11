Minister refutes claim of planning to cause crisis in Reps

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha has refuted claim that she is planning to cause leadership crisis in the House of Representatives.



Onyejeocha said this in a statement signed by her Chief Press Secretary, Gabriel Emameh on Monday in Abuja.



Emameh was reacting to a statement credited to one Abidemi Johnson, convener of Coalition of Asiwaju Progressive Women (CAPW).



He said that she was focused on her national duties assigned to her by President Bola Tinubu at the Ministry of Labour and Employment.



“And also by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a co-chairman of the party’s national council for governorship election slated for November.



“Her loyalty to party is unquestionable,” Emameh said.



Johnson had tagged Onyejeocha as ungrateful and plotting to cause a leadership crisis at the House of Representatives for undisclosed reasons.



Onyejeocha who represented Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia at the House of Representatives, was appointed a minister after losing at the Feb. 25 election.



But the Election Petition Tribunal had affirmed affirmed that she was the winner of the election, after sacking her opponent.