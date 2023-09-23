Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Ekpo felicitates Akwa Ibom @36th

Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, has lauded the government and people of Akwa Ibom State for the unity and peaceful co-existence of its various peoples and the socio-economic developments recorded over the past 36 years.

The minister stated this in a statement today to mark the 36th anniversary of the creation of the state.

He said the creation of the state has allowed the spread of infrastructural developments to more communities across the 31 local governments in the state.

Akwa Ibom is richly blessed with human and natural resources, including untapped gas reserves and the minister pledged to partner the state government, private sector investors and other stakeholders in unlocking its gas potential for the economic benefits of the state and nation.

The statement read: “My family and I, and the entire staff of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Gas) felicitate with the government and good people of Akwa Ibom State on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of the creation of our dear State.

“Let me particularly salute the government and people of Akwa Ibom State for maintaining peaceful and harmonious co-existence with the various ethnic groups, cultures, and religions that live and work in our state over the past 36 years.

“The creation of the State (from the old Cross Rivers State) has allowed the spread of infrastructural developments to the state and local government areas.

“For this, I applaud successive governments in the state from the first military governor, Col. Tunde Ogbeha, through Col. Godwin Abbe, late Air Commondore Idongesit Nkanga, late Obong Akpan Isemin, late Col. Yakubu Bako, Navy Capt.Joseph A. Adeusi, Group Captain John Ebiye, Obong Victor Attah, Chief Godswill Akpabio (who rightly earned the sobriquet of uncommon transformer), and Deacon Udom Emmanuel to the incumbent, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, for working assiduously in the development of our infrastructure and human capital in line with the vision of our founding fathers.

“As a people, we must commend, cherish, protect, and strive to improve upon what each of these governments have achieved.

“Today, Akwa Ibom State is at the cusp of national integration through arduous efforts of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who is taking the state to the mainstream Nigeria through appointments and other development indices.

“Let me assure you all that the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Gas) in line with the RENEWED HOPE AGENDA of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Tinubu (GCFR), is committed to partnering the State government and people of Akwa Ibom State in exploring opportunities in the gas and green energy windows that will deepen the use of gas as alternative fuel in homes, automobiles and power sectors, while growing revenue to state and nation with attendant job creation for citizens.

“Congratulations to the Governor, His Excellency Pastor Umo Eno, and Akwa Ibom people on this auspicious anniversary.