Military neutralises 52 terrorists, apprehends 60 – DHQ

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of the armed forces in operations against criminal elements across the country, neutralized 52 terrorists and arrested 60 terrorists, kidnappers and oil theft perpetrators while 61 kidnapped victims were rescued in the last week.

Troops also discovered and destroyed 34 Illegal Refining Sites, 16 wooden boats, 57 storage tanks, 85 ovens and 34 dugout pits while seizing 296,250 litres of stolen crude oil, 53,400 liters of illegally refined AGO and 10 vehicles

Director Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Edwarx Buba who made this known on Friday said a total of 7 terrorists comprising of 5 adult males, one adult female surrendered to troops.

He disclosed that troops recovered a total number of 77 weapons and 658 assorted kinds of ammunition made up of 53 AK49 rifles including 2 AK47 rifles loaded with 8 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 18 locally fabricated rifles, 3 pump action guns, 650 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 50 AK47 magazines,15 vehicles, 12 motorcycles, 12 Bicycles, 5 mobile phones, 12 cutlasses, 133 livestocks and a sum of N602,000. and Airtel airtime worth N8,000.

Elaborating on the encounters, Gen Buba said, “In the North East,, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized 60 terrorists, arrested 3 suspected terrorists and rescued 17 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops also recovered 4 Mobile phones, 3 bicycles, Airtel Recharge card worth N8,000.00, 32 AK 47 rifles, 22 AK 47 rifle magazines, 303 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and one vehicle.

The operations including ambushes, raids, rescue, fighting patrols, attacks as well as cordon and search activities were conducted in Dikwa LGA, Gwoza LGA, Kondugha LGA, Bama LGA, Kaga LGA, Hawuli LGA, Nganzai LGA, Mongonu LGA, Damboa LGA, Magumeri LGA, Same LGA, Jere LGA and Mobber LGA all in Borno.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven conducted raids and arrest of terrorists at Afana village in Zangon Kataf of LGA of Kaduna State.

“Troops arrested a suspect for attack on civilian populace with a cash amounting to N28,150.00. Troops recovered 1 AK 47, one fabricated rifle 24 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunitions, 133 Cattles.

“Troops also rescued a kidnaped civilian and arrested 3 suspected cattle rustlers while a suspect was arrested in connection to a murder.

“Troops also arrested cattle rustlers in Dogo Nahawa Bush Jos South, Bokkos and Mangu LGAs of Plateau State. Troops recovered weapons at Kulben village in Mangu LGA of Plateau State.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted 22 operations; 13 fighting patrols, 6 confidence building patrols and one raid operation in Mbaayande, Mbamazu and Mbaagudu villages of Konshiga LGA of Benue State. Similarly, fighting patrol was conducted in Logo LGA while some arrests were made around Okpokwu LGA of Benue State.

“Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in the North West intercepted 3 fleeing suspected terrorist collaborators operating within the Madachi Forest in Katsina State.

“The air component of OPHD conducted 12 missions in 13 sorties.

“Troops of Joint Task Force Operations Udoka and Operation Searcb and Flush in the South East region conducted raid operations on IPOB/ESN camps in Ohafia LGAs of Abia State leading to the recovery of one improvised 16 MBRL gun mounted on a vehicle with other arms and ammunition.

“Troops responded to foil kidnappers’ activities in Okigwe LGA of Imo State, conducted fighting patrol to Isu Onichain Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State and apprehended 5 suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists in Ikwo and Ihiala LGAs of Ebonyi and Anambra States respectively.

“Sadly, a joint patrol team of Operation Search and Flush (SAR) suffered a setback when responding to a distress call in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State.

“They were ambushed by members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliated Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Meanwhile, troop operations led to the rescue of kidnapped hostages and others.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe denied oil theft of an estimated sum of Nine hundred and forty-six million, three hundred and eighty-seven thousand five hundred and seventy naira (N946,387,570.00) being the value of seizures.

“The operations in South-South resulted in the recovery of the following; 496,250 litres of stolen crude oil, 83,400 litres of illegally refined AGO, 1,200 litres of PMS, 4 pumping machines, 5 Speed Boats, 34 dugout pits, 57 storage tanks, 16 wooden boats, 85 ovens and 3 outboard engines.