Military arrest 8 suspected killers of catholic seminarian, others 

The Special Military Taskforce, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Bauchi and Kaduna States, have arrested suspected killers of Na’aman Stephen, a Catholic seminarian.

Capt. James Oya, the Media Officer of OPSH disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Friday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen killed Na’aman when they attacked the rectory of St Raphael Catholic Church, Fadan-Kamatan of Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The seminarian was killed when the criminals set the rectory ablaze after a failed kidnap attempt on the two priests working in the parish.

According to Oya, among the arrested suspects were those who killed Dorathy Janothan at Afana community of Zangon Kataf, after they failed to have carnal knowledge of her.

”Among these suspects are those in connection with the murder of Mrs Dorathy Jonathan on Sept. 1 at Afana Village in Zango Kataf.

”Also, these suspects involved in the attack and burning of St Raphael’s Catholic Church Fadan Kamatan on Sept. 7, are also here.

”Recall that the attack led to death of Na’aman Stephen, a seminarian serving at the parish.

“The swift response of our troops rescued Rev. Frs. Emmanuel Okolo and Noah Monday, the parish priest and his assistant.

”On the whole, we have eight suspects in our custody who are arrested for committing the above crimes and also running a gun manufacturing factory in the area,”he said.

The media officer said that 31 weapons of various categories were recovered during the operation that led to the arrest of the suspects.

”These weapons include three AK-47 rifles,10 locally fabricated pistols, five locally fabricated AK-47 rifles, nine revolvers, three locally fabricated submachine guns, rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and machine tools

”Other items recovered include one pistol holster, one military camel pouch, one police combat helmet, two masks, foru identity cards, gunpowder, charms, amulets, among others, ”he said.

Oya thanked residents of its area of operations for their support to OPSH and other security agencies in their bids toward ending all forms of criminalities.

NAN reports that the Commander of OPSH, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, at a stakeholders security meeting in Zango Kataf, vowed to arrest killers of the seminarian and other criminals terrorising the area.