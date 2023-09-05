Mile 2 clash: Police begin investigation into killing of driver

The police command in Lagos State has begun investigations into the killing of a driver during a clash in the Mile 2 area of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Tuesday on his verified Twitter handle while reacting to a video posted by a Twitter user.

A Twitter user with the username @DouyeKen posted a video of the incident at Mile 2, advising motorists and passengers to avoid the route.

According to him, officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Enforcement Unit, popularly known as Taskforce, killed a yet-to-be-identified man.

Hundeyin said that an investigation into the killing of a driver has commenced.

The police image maker said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, was on the ground at Mile 2 to assess the situation.

According to him, policemen have been deployed to the scene and total normalcy has been restored.

NAN