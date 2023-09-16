Micheal Omoloye : The Unsung Okitipupa Born Business Mogul

The name, Micheal Omoloye is clearly a household name that readily commands huge respect amongst the leading players in Nigerian business climate. The name is quite synonymous with entrepreneurial success, financial independence and business excellence in the petroleum downstream subsector of Nigerian economy.

The name of Micheal Omoloye needs no introduction in the business climate of Nigeria and in Okitipupa where the business guru was born. Even across the stretch of Ondo State, the popularity of Micheal has steadily been soaring on account of his phenomenal business successes.

Omoloye can be likened to a prophet that has honour everywhere and even in his household as well as place of birth. He has done so well for his people and Nigerians by given them economic lifelines. A good number of individuals that may have been wallowing in grinding poverty now life in comfort by the virtue of the economic platforms provided by the young entrepreneur.

Mike, as he is popularly known, is the Chief Executive Officer of a successful petroleum marketing company, Revelation Energy Resources Limited. The company is basically concerned with the marketing and delivery of highest quality petroleum products to the door steps of discerning companies. The company also conscientiously ensures optimum satisfaction of its customers. More so, Micheal is a major service provider in both the onshore and offshore sector of Nigerian petroleum industry.

Interestingly, Micheal Omoloye is a business partner of a multi-billion naira petroleum marketing company, NIPCO Plc. He has also grown his Revelation Energy Resources Limited to the enviable level of owning the franchise of

Reveal Lubricants. The company has since secured technical and marketing agreement with the biggest and best petroleum marketers across Nigeria and in the sub-saharan region of Africa.

Reveal Lubricants are fast selling products that have become globally recognized and accepted for sufficiently meeting the expected standard of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

Mike is a seasoned Geologist with almost two decades of robust experience in the efficient

marketing of petroleum products, with a major concentration on the distribution of diesel to stakeholders in the telecommunications sector of Nigerian economy. The intellectual

Omoloye attended Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure where he passed his Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in flying colours. He thereafter took a giant academic leap by obtaining Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Geology.

The visionary Mike Omoloye was from the beginning very clear about his dream to be a successful entrepreneur and he has given his all to the pursuit of this path. He did have a short stint of practice as a Geologist after his graduation from the university; but quickly activated his entrepreneurial vision by setting up Revelation Energy Resources Limited. The company has since its establishment been moving steadily from one level of business success to another.

The Okitipupa born Micheal Omoloye is undoubtedly imbued with excellent leadership qualities, team playing attributes in addition to his outstanding negotiating skills. He is consistently committed to personal development; and for this reason, Mike has attended several courses and seminars within Nigeria and abroad.

The devout Christian also belongs to a number of professional bodies both locally and overseas. Mike is a member of Nigeria Mining and Geosciences Society. He is also certified in Negotiation Skills by the Spearhead Training in the United Kingdom. He has been a regular participant in the Offshore Technology Conferences that holds yearly in Texas, USA.

The astute businessman and administrator has severally been honoured for his outstanding successes in business. He was given the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Recognition Award and the NUPENG Recognition Award few years ago. Mike was in year 2020 given the award of Young Entrepreneur in the West Africa sub-regiin. He was also in year 2021 honoured wit the Man of the Year Recognition Award by the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS).

Aside providing employment opportunities for thousand of Nigerians, Mike Omoloye has also put machinery in motion to greatly impact huge number of lives and humanity through Felicia Omoloye Foundation; which is a humanitarian platform incorporated in honour of his late mother.

The strategic Micheal Omoloye unwinds by engaging in intellectual discussions, playing chess game and golf. As an ardent respecter of family values, Omoloye is happily married and blessed with healthy and responsible children.