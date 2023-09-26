Mercy Corps charges media practitioners on peace promotion

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Media practitioners in the country have been enjoined to be in the vanguard to promote peace and use their reports to douse potential conflict situations before they escalate to violence.

The Conflicts Technical Adviser, Community Initiative to Promote Peace, CIPP project of Mercy Corps, Mr. Godwin Okoko made the call during his presentation at a two-day capacity-building training on conflict sensitive reporting for media practitioners in Benue State.

The training, facilitated by the Interfaith Mediation Centre, IMC with the support of the United States Agency for International Development, USAID, and Mercy Corps was held in Makurdi, the Benue State capital and Mr. Okoko whose session focused on conflict analysis, pointed out the importance of the media practitioners’ understanding the issues involved and the underlying causes of conflicts so as to give the right information to the public.

He also noted the need to build trust among stakeholders, appreciate the cultural context, and present positive narratives while addressing negative aspects in media reports as according to him, “Effective conflict reportage necessitates delving into the causes, actors, and dynamics of the conflict. This understanding equips developmental and peace-building organizations to better grasp the context in which they operate and their role in mitigating conflicts.”

Speaking on the project objectives, the representative of the Interfaith Mediation Centre, IMC, Mr. Samson Auta who noted the important role the media plays in shaping narratives that could either fuel or prevent conflicts pointed out that the project was intended to promote sustainable peace and harmony in the society.

He stressed, “We believe that most narratives can either fuel or mitigate conflicts, which is why the role of the media is so important. Every piece of information is valuable and contributes to the larger picture. There is also the need to go beyond the surface and consider issues deeply, including their past or root causes.”

The Team Lead for Strategic Communication at the Plateau Peace-Building Agency, PPBA, Mr. Kenneth Dakop urged participants to always work toward dousing tension in the State as well as foster gainful relationships with state actors, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders for future collaboration.

Participants also engaged in group discussions, focusing on the challenges faced in reporting conflict situations in Benue communities and LGAs including Guma, Gwer, Agatu, Ukum, Ado, Oju, and Katsina-Ala and also came up with recommendations for tackling perceived challenges.

The training witnessed the berthing of the Benue Media Peace Network (BMPN) with Hembadoon Orsar, the Benue State Correspondent of the Leadership Newspaper emerging the State Coordinator even as the State Coordinator for the Interfaith Mediation Center, Mr. Kengkeng Ati, pledged to work closely with the newly formed network to foster peace in the State.