Medpau expands to Ghana, targets Malawi

In a significant leap towards improving healthcare infrastructure and services in West and East Africa, Medpau International Limited, one of the top-three Nigerian healthcare equipment and maintenance provider, has expanded into Ghana, with Malawi on its sight.

A statement by the firm on the expansion moves, noted that on one of the visits to Ghana by the Global CEO, Rejoice Azodo-Paul (Highflyer), she encouraged the staff to strive for excellence as “Medpau International Limited is known for excellent service.” She added that by collaborating with local healthcare providers and professionals, Medpau intends to bridge the gap between healthcare supply and demand in Ghana.

Rejoice Azodo-Paul said this expansion marks a milestone in the company’s mission “to be frontier in pioneering innovations and solutions to quality, affordable and sustainable healthcare solutions across borders.

“Medpau has always been at the forefront of the healthcare industry, providing critical medical equipment, maintenance services, and healthcare consultancy to hospitals, clinics, and healthcare institutions in Nigeria.”

The statement noted that it was with a vision to become a global brand to be reckoned with that Medpau International Limited set its sights on Ghana, a country known as the “Gateway to Africa,” rich in cultural heritage, character, and economic potential for its growing healthcare industry and increasing demand for advanced medical equipment and services.

“The new branch in Ghana, located in the heart of Accra, will serve as a hub for delivering state- of-the-art healthcare solutions and maintenance services to the Ghanaian healthcare sector,” Azodo-Paul said.

“The expansion of Medpau International Limited into Ghana and Malawi represents a significant step towards enhancing healthcare services in these countries.

“A comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge medical equipment, maintenance, technical solutions, Hospital Turnkey Solutions, smart modular solutions, special applications and Consultancy Services to enhance healthcare facilities’ capabilities are what we bring to these countries,” it noted.