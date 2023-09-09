Medical Vacation: I’m back, better, says Akeredolu

—- Appreciates Tinubu, Ondo people, others

— Says Your love, prayers, kind words, aided my recovery

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo state, has said that the love and prayers of Nigerians during his illness aided his recovery.

Akeredolu declared that he’s back and better.

In a statement he personally signed in Akure, the state capital, Akeredolu said that he’s “deeply touched by the show of love and affection from eminent individuals, groups, Organisations, political associates, and particularly, the good people of the Sunshine State.

According to him, “Your outpour of love wrapped in prayers, kind words, cheering messages, affectionate support as well as countless displays of varied forms of brotherliness during my recovery process were heart-lifting.

“The love and prayers were, indeed, potent enhancers which aided my recovery and deepened my abiding faith in God and service to humanity.

“Undoubtedly, gratitude is the greatest spark that lights a fire in the soul.

“I consider these gestures as uncommon privileges which underscores the importance of the gift of humanity.

” I appreciate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support and love. Mr. President, you are a reliable ally and a dependable leader. I am deeply grateful.

” I equally thank the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio; and all Members of the Senate.

“My profound gratitude to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) led by its Chairman and Executive Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq; and the Progressives Governors Forum, (PGF) led by Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

“My sincere appreciation to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abass Tajudeen; and all Members of the House of Representatives; Members of the Federal Executive Council; National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by the Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and other prominent leaders in the party.

” A big thank you to the leadership of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) including prominent members of the inner and outer Bars. My special appreciation to all Honourable Justices of the High, Appeal and Supreme Courts. My Lords, I am grateful.

” I am particularly grateful to the people of Ondo State and Nigerians at large for your prayers and supports.

” I thank members of the Ondo State House of Assembly; Members of the State Executive Council; the recently dissolved Local Government Chairmen; Heads of Security Agencies; Revered Royal fathers ; Both Serving and Retired Bishops, Chief Imam, Clergymen and other religious leaders; Forum of Permanent Secretaries; Labour Leaders, All Civil Servants; Political Leaders across Parties ; Market Women, Artisans and Members of the State Park Management Committee; and as well as others too numerous to mention.

“My appreciation also goes to Captains of industries, friends and acquaintances, extended family members, among others. Your kindness and affection are priceless and your love, inestimable.

“Above all, I return all glory, honour and adoration to God Almighty for His immense grace, healing and mercy over me and my family. May His mercy and limitless grace continue to abide in us all.

” To the good people of Ondo State, our determination and resolve to improve the lives of our people and prosecute our conviction for developing our dear state are unwavering.

Akeredolu said that ” We shall continue to toe the path of progress and double our efforts to achieve set goals and objectives in line with the “REDEEMED” agenda of our administration. We are back, and better.