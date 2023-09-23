Media executive, Akeju proposes to long-time partner, Kennedia

Akeju, the celebrated Nigerian-American media director, left the world in awe as he proposed to his cherished long-time girlfriend, Kennedia Davis, in a breathtaking event at the Atlantis Dubai.

Known for his exceptional contributions to entertainment and creative field, Akeju chose the iconic backdrop of Atlantis Dubai to mark this momentous occasion. Against the stunning vista of the Palm Jumeirah, Akeju’s heartfelt proposal left Kennedia spellbound, creating an indelible memory that will forever hold a special place in their hearts.

Akeju’s engagement to Kennedia symbolizes a new phase in their extraordinary story, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to one another and their shared aspirations.

“As long as its with you”, he captioned the post shared on his Instagram page.

Akeju, who doubles as media executive and ambassador for UN-ARND, has consistently pushed boundaries and demonstrated a steadfast dedication to his craft. This milestone serves as an inspiration to fans and followers worldwide, illustrating that love and artistry harmoniously intertwine.