MDCN approves medical housemanship training at Edo University Teaching Hospital

Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has approved medical housemanship training at the Edo State University Teaching Hospital, Auchi. This landmark decision not only highlights the Council’s recognition of the hospital’s capabilities and facilities but also opens up new avenues for aspiring medical professionals in the state.

In a letter dated 5th September, 2023, and addressed to the Chief Medical Director, Edo State University Teaching Hospital, Auchi, Dr. T.A.B Sansui, the Registrar, MDCN, expressed his satisfaction with the hospital’s commitment to meeting all the requirements for accreditation. He praised the efforts of the Hospital Management and the Faculty for their dedication to meeting the highest standards of medical education and provision of quality patient care.

The Edo State University Teaching Hospital, with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and highly qualified Medical Professionals, aims to be at the forefront of medical innovation and patient care in the Country.

The decision of Edo State Government to hand over the Teaching Hospital to Edo State University Uzairue and its continuous upgrading of the facilities and her commitment towards excellence in Medical practice played a crucial role in securing the coveted approval from MDCN.

The University, as well as the Hospital Management, noted that the approval by MDCN is an essential step towards addressing the shortage of Medical Housemanship training opportunities in the State, which will significantly alleviate the burden on existing healthcare facilities and provide better hands-on-training centers for up-and-coming Medical Practitioners.

This approval by MDCN is expected to boost the confidence of Medical Students at Edo State University Uzairue, as they now have the opportunity to undergo their Medical Housemanship training at a facility owned by the Edo State Government. This eliminates the need for costly relocation and offers them the chance to serve their communities, thus contributing to the development of the healthcare system in the State.

The approval by MDCN serves as a testament to the continuous advancement of Medical education and healthcare services in Edo State. It positions the Edo State University Teaching Hospital as an institution of excellence, capable of producing competent and compassionate Medical Professionals who can address the healthcare challenges in the state.

With this landmark approval, Edo State is making remarkable progress in establishing a robust Medical education infrastructure, while also ensuring the availability of qualified healthcare professionals to cater to the needs of the growing population.

As the University celebrates yet another milestone in the medical field, the people of Edo State can look forward to enhanced healthcare services, increased medical expertise, and improved patient outcomes.

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria’s approval for Medical Housemanship training at the Edo State University Teaching Hospital, Auchi, is indeed a significant step towards a brighter future for healthcare in Edo State.

It reiterates the commitment of all stakeholders in fostering medical education and ensuring the availability of quality healthcare services for all citizens.

Earlier in January, 2023, the Medical and Dental Council accreditation team visited the University and granted Medical College her 5 years of Full accreditation. It is consequent upon this that the University graduated her pioneer Medical Students in February, 2023, in record time, and is currently in the process of graduating subsequent sets.

The admission exercise for the 2023/2024 session is ongoing and the first screening exercise held on Thursday, 14th of September, 2023. The supplementary screening is scheduled to be held on Thursday 5th of October, 2023. For a worthwhile experience, Parents and Guardians are encouraged to enroll their children/wards to study at Edo State University Uzairue, Edo State