Mbappe comes off hurt as PSG demolish Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain demolished Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday with summer signing Goncalo Ramos scoring twice in a 4-0 victory for the reigning champions, but Kylian Mbappe came off injured in the first half.

Mbappe appeared to hurt his ankle in winning the free-kick which saw Achraf Hakimi put PSG ahead in the eighth minute at the Parc des Princes.

The France superstar was eventually replaced just after the half-hour mark, but the home side went on to double their lead before the break through Randal Kolo Muani.

Ramos then headed in the home side’s third goal just after half-time and completed the rout late on as PSG followed up their 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek.

The win leaves Luis Enrique’s team in fourth place after six games, two points behind surprise leaders Brest, who beat Lyon 1-0 on Saturday.

Marseille had started the day unbeaten and were above PSG in the table, but they were outclassed here at the end of a turbulent week for the 1993 Champions League winners.

Their coach Marcelino Garcia Toral resigned on Wednesday after only seven games at the helm and following an angry meeting between club officials and fan representatives.

Marseille president Pablo Longoria and several senior colleagues opted not to travel to Amsterdam for Thursday’s 3-3 draw with Ajax in the Europa League amid doubt as to whether they would carry on.

However, Longoria has since decided to stay and was in Paris for Sunday’s game in which former player Jacques Abardonado took interim charge of the team.

Also in attendance in the French capital was Selena Gomez, who may have been hoping to see Mbappe play a more prominent role than he ultimately did.