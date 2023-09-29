Mayor of Urhoboland congratulates Gov Oborevwori on tribunal victory, urges opposition to sheathe swords

The Mayor of Urhoboland and renowned ex-militant leader, Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro, has congratulated Governor Sheriff Oborevwhori on his victory at the three-man election petition tribunal, in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The congratulatory message was contained in a speech delivered at a well-attended stakeholders’ meeting held in his Ughelli country home, noting that beyond Governor Oborevwhori, the same message goes for all Deltans.

Akpodoro, who was on a solidarity visit to the state prior to the delivery of the panel’s judgement on Friday, said the governor deserves the victory having been mandate by the electorates in the state adding that his victory today speaks volume of the peoples’ interest which was predicated on the overwhelming victory given to him by the electorates.

“When the people,” according to the Gberegolor, Ughelli South Local Government Area-born Mayor, “voted massively for the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in March this year, they weren’t joking in their choice for Oborevwori”, saying: “the victory, happily has been confirmed today by the court.”

Governor Oborevwhori, Akpodoro noted is popular among his people and no amount of gang up can unseat him from the throne freely given to him in trust by the Delta State voters irrespective of what the opposition political parties chose to think.

His Excellency called on the “remnants of opposition elements” to sheath their sword and support the ‘popular administration’ running on the mantra of M.O.R.E. prosperity for all Deltans. The PDP-led government he noted, has the knack to bring massive development into the state but regretted that the opposition elements are not happy that an agent of change and accelerated development in all facet of human endeavour – Governor Oborevwhori is in the saddle.

The mayor also congratulated the deputy governor, Sir, Monday Onyeme on the victory and also described Delta State as a PDP Strong hold and its foundational base since 2003.

He called on the youths of the state to remain steadfast in their support for the current administration assuring them that the governor is already fulfilling his promises to the youths in the state in terms of the programmes and policies of the current administration.

“I congratulate the governor, his deputy, and all that made the victory a sustainable one. This victory shall be permanent, and we shall return all glory to God at the fullness of time. It’s a victory for all, a victory for light over darkness. “The people of Delta State consistently in their choice of a governor dodged bullets. We all dodged the bullets of desperate bids to mortgage our future for the family dynasty, for naira and kobo, for contract rustling, for self aggrandisement and gross underdevelopment.

“I congratulate Deltans for the choice of Oborevwhori who has made sure that rather repse into the land of Egypt we surge ahead into the promised land. Congratulations on the victory of amiable governor and his M.O.R.E. team,” the elated Mayor stated.

The former warlord also called on the governor to empower those who worked for his emergence as governor, even in the face of daunting challenges, noting, “to whom much is given, much is expected.

“The youths of the oil-rich state,” he noted, “are hungry to add their quota to the development and growth of their state, a situation he said underscores the need to carry all stakeholders along in the journey to M.O.R.E. prosperity.”