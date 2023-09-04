Mayor Akpodoro congratulates Delta monarch, HRM Ikoro, harps on peace in kingdom

The Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro has congratulated the newly appointed King of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom, HRM Clement Oghenerukevwe Ikolo, who Delta State Deputy Governor, Monday Onyeme announced in Asaba, Delta State capital recently.

In a congratulatory message to the new monarch, Mayor Akpodoro said it was a deserved elevation by God who, he noted has the divine monopoly to make king of any mortal man He desires, adding that, the power of God is not questionable on the premise of which he urged dissenting voices in the kingdom to sheath their sword and support the new King.

According to Eshanekpe, “He is youthful with a lot of energy to discharge his duties as the paramount ruler of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom,” adding, “the newly appointed Urhukpe Ekade 1 of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom, will lift the kingdom and the entire Urhobo nation higher with synergies and support from the Urhobo traditional institution and the cooperation of the ‘good people of Ewu clan’ “.

He also congratulated the Ahwavwa Kingmakers family of the Kingdom and the leaders of thought in the area noting that only a well guided transition can peacefully produce a King of HRM Ikolo’s stature while he called on the people to “rise above mundane factors and incitement by those he described as disgruntled and unbridled elements within and outside the clan to whom the emergence of the new King may not be satisfactory. They are demagogues, and we advise that they see reasons to support, build, and not tear their community apart for their selfish interest.”

“Ewu-Urhobo needs peace, Ughelli South Local Government needs peace, and the state needs peace, and this underscores why we must as a people support the king who God has anointed to rule over us. And, it’s my prayers that his reign ushers in prosperity, peace, and tranquillity in Urhoboland,” the Mayor stated, even as he commended the Governor Sheriff Oborewhori-led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP administration in the state for making the transition “relatively peaceful” adding that, the state shouldn’t delay in the coronation and issuance of staff of office to the new king.

“Those who are opposed to the emergence of the new King must see reasons to support the emergence of the Urhukpe Ekade 1 of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom in person of HRM Clement Oghenerukevwe Ikolo whom God has made King.

“Since 2018, Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom has no King due to avoidable bickering, but now that the people have appointed their king, all hands must be on deck to support him to take the kingdom to enviable height. Our youths need to be mentored, fathered, and well groomed by that tier of the agents of socialisation and the rights, we can not deny our people. We deserve a king, and we have one. Therefore, we owe him all the support possible. Opposition must cease and give way for a new dawn,” Eshanekpe pleaded.