Maulud: Replicate good qualities of Holy Prophet, Gov Yusuf tells Muslim faithful

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has joined Muslims around the globe to celebrate this year’s maulud (the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad SAW), with a call on the Muslim faithfuls to replicate good qualities of the Holy Prophet.

Governor Yusuf listed the qualities to include, patience, perseverance, forgiveness, good neighbourliness among others and always examplified his life in their day to day engagements.

The Governor made the call in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa to felicitate with the Muslims faithfuls.

Part of the statement reads, “Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf urged Muslims to replicate good qualities of the prophet of patience, perseverance, forgiveness, good neighbourliness among others and always examplified his life in their day to day engagements.

“The Governor called on Kano Muslim ummah especially the youths to read the life of the prophet and his Sahaba (companions), follow and adhere to it as it would help to live in peace and interact with one another according to the teachings of Islam.

“Alh Abba Kabir enjoined people to celebrate the maulud peacefully and continue to pray fervently for non-stop peace and security of lives and property of people of the state in particular and the nation in general,” the statement however reads.