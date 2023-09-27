Maulud: Gov Radda urges Nigerians to imbibe true brotherhood virtues, patriotism

Gov Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has called on people of all faiths in Nigeria to embrace the values of genuine brotherhood and compassion in their daily affairs and interactions. He emphasized that this would play a crucial role in fostering national peace, unity, and harmony in a diverse society like ours.

Governor Radda made this plea while extending his warm wishes to Muslims across the state, country, and the world on the occasion of the 2023 Eid-il-Maulud celebration. He highlighted the significance of Maulud as a time for Muslims to honour and emulate Prophet Muhammad’s noble qualities, including honesty, fairness, compassion, and respect for others.

Radda described Prophet Muhammad as an exemplary Messenger of God, known for his piety, humility, sincerity, love for humanity, gratitude, perseverance, generosity, and modesty, among other virtuous traits.

The governor stressed that during this commemoration, Nigerian Muslims should recommit themselves to righteous deeds and behaviours that reflect positively on Islam and their own character. He emphasized the importance of showing love not only to fellow believers but also to those with different religious beliefs. Malam Radda called upon all Nigerians to uphold virtuous morals and work patriotically toward the prosperity of the nation.