Matters arising over the new national unemployment rate

By GODSON MONEKE

THE recent publication by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, that the unemployment rate of Nigeria which used to be above 30 per cent suddenly came down to four per cent has raised a lot of doubts in the minds of Nigerians. The reason for the doubts is not farfetched because it defied the logic and concept of what we all know as the definition of unemployment.

Economic variables are not what you can decree into existence, they are factual and the people feel their impacts in their day to day activities. Therefore, when the NBS suddenly published that the unemployment rate which the previous day was known to be about 33.5 per cent had come down to four per cent without showing the fundamentals and without jobs for those who had none, people are bound to see it as a political maneouvre by the government in power.

The explanation that the current methodology captured the informal sector cannot be accurate because previous methodologies had always captured the informal sector. What then changed? Nothing changed except that the leadership of the NBS decided to play politics with the data at their disposal with a view to ingratiating themselves to the political leadership of the country. I do not agree with those who argue that they were influenced by the political leaders. I think they are being dishonest and clever by half.

Is it the same methodology which they claim to have used that they use in the US, Europe, Asia and the rest of the world? How come we never witnessed such sudden leap in any other country? Common sense should tell any person that a change in methodology cannot result in such a drastic outcome as the NBS wants Nigerians to believe. There is the claim that the International Labour Organisation, ILO, based in Geneva has redefined unemployment to be radically different from what we knew as the definition. This is not true. NBS is engaging in hyperbolic gymnastics aimed at deceiving Nigerians akin to selling ice to the Eskimos. Pitiful!!!

We expect better from the NBS and not the current attempt at gaslighting Nigerians. My interest in Labour matters arose by fate because the first professor who impressed me and elicited my interest in Economics as a field of study during my Business School era at the University of Lagos, Professor Joe Umoh, later became a director at the ILO. His doctorate thesis was on the Elasticity of Substitution. Also, the former owner of where I currently live was another diplomat who worked with the ILO. I have done a lot of studies on labour matters.

For example, my specialisation when I did a masters degree in Sociology was Industrial Sociology and Labour Management. Therefore, I feel offended when somebody tries to gaslight me in a subject I consider noncomplex as the matter under discussion. I talked with a former director in the NBS who tried to justify the position of the NBS on the so-called new methodology but I am not convinced. Is the new methodology only applicable to Nigeria or was it just released? Does it also apply to other countries of the world? Why are we not hearing from them even when we read everyday and widely too? Why is our own different? Then, something must be wrong.

Are they suggesting that the agency from its days as the Federal Office of Statistics, FOS, to when it was transformed into NBS under President Obasanjo had been feeding Nigeria on weird methodology to warrant the wide gap between 33.5 per cent and 4.1 per cent? I read the Twitter post by the former Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr. Yemi Kale, who explained that what happened was that the NBS reduced the working hours for full employment which used to be 40 hours/week to five hours/week such that anybody who works one hour a day is considered fully employed. With this methodology, almost everybody became fully employed by the NBS standard.

The 4.1 per cent which NBS concedes as unemployed are simply made up essentially of invalids and in-patients in hospitals. Mad people and other schizophrenics are considered employed by the NBS standards, after all they fend for themselves. I have not seen anything as dishonest as what NBS has done with their nebulous standards. Thus, there is no need for our macroeconomists to worry themselves over full employment or for any monetary policy professional to look for the interest rate at which full employment is achievable because achieving full employment is never a problem again as almost everybody is employed.

The minimum wage for working 40 hours/week in Nigeria is N30,000/month of about 160 hours translating to about N187.50/hour. How then can NBS wake up to tell us that somebody who is able to work five hours/week and earning say N3,750/month is employed. What kind of survey gave them the ridiculous outcome? The minimum wage in the US is about $15/hour translating to equivalent of about N2 million/ month. It is insane to use the same methodology to assess a country where the minimum wage is N30,000/month and another country where the minimum wage is N2 million/month. The fact is that anybody in Nigeria who is earning less than the minimum wage in the economy is unemployed.

Therefore, a lot of people who are earning the minimum wage in economy are unemployed as the minimum wage is not a living wage. How can NBS say that somebody who earns N3,750/ month is employed? Nigerian institutions are lamentably weak but the deliberate destruction of professional and technical institutions like the NBS is the height of this mess. It is only a foolish man who tries to minimise and negate his problems by a sleight of hand as the NBS is doing to Nigerians. Professionals should guard against political sloganeering just because they want to look good before political leaders.

I have seen otherwise renowned professionals engage in glib talks that the opposition is weaponising poverty by questioning the reasonableness of the new methodology which for all intents and purposes is untruthful, deceptive and dishonest. That is a nonsensical position when NBS is telling Nigerians that we have full employment in a country where millions of young graduates sponsored at huge costs by their parents mill around unemployed. The new methodology used by the NBS is laughable and will remain controversial because the intention behind it is not genuine.

It is pitiful that our institutions are the ones destroying themselves, only to turn around at their convenience to blame political leaders. Economics and Statistics are not abstract sciences which can be employed to bamboozle the uninformed. They are Social Sciences which speak to human beings. All economic activities are actions of human beings. Therefore, one does not need to be a professor of Economics to feel the impacts of the economic actions of government. If the national economic parameters are going south, nobody can blame it on the current government because it will take about one year before the impacts of their actions are felt.

One state governor has described the economy handed over to Tinubu by Buhari as a dead horse but standing. This is an apt description of the economy which this government is grappling with now. However, the Tinubu government actions will determine whether we go further south or whether the economy will be revitalised. What he has done so far are not inspiring. He seems to be playing more politics than governance. When governments come into being, their preoccupation should be solving the problems and ipso facto maximizing the general welfare of the the citizens. At this time, politicking is ended giving way to governing. Governments should know when to draw the lines between politics and governance.

*Moneke, a quantity surveyor and economist wrote from Abuja.