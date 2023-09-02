Marriage not achievement, society makes it do or die affair – Boma Arinyedokiari

By Benjamin Njoku

While many young ladies are longing to get married and start raising children as their major priority, beautiful actress Boma Arinyedokiari is not thinking in that direction as she has dismissed marriage as something that is not an achievement.

The actress made these remarks, while in a WhatsApp chat with NollyNow during the week.

She believes that marriage does not worth the stress of any woman to jump into it unprepared and jump out of it thereafter. For her, there’s time for everything, as she’s not in a hurry to give marriage a chance.

“Every woman would love to settle down no doubt,but marriage is not an achievement. Moreover,men are scum and it’s our society that makes it a do or die affair, the actress stated.

Recall that the actress was once quoted as saying that no woman can stop an unfaithful husband from cheating. Her stand on marriage probably takes root from her past experiences with men.

Talking about her beauty routine, the Rivers State-born actress listed coconut and almond oil, adding “I eat more fruits as my meal.’

She also revealed why she hasn’t been eating garri for some years now, saying ‘I watch what I eat these days.”