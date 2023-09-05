Maritime workers shut ports, as NLC begins warning strike

By Godwin Oritse

Activities at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports and other ports across the country were paralysed on Tuesday paralysed following the two-day national warning strike embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The union, in a communique released last week, said it decided to embark on the strike to protest the hardship faced by the masses due to the removal of fuel subsidy by the Tinubu administration in June.

Vanguard gathered that reports from in Lagos seaports in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Onne, Warri and Calabar observed that the ports were grounded in compliance with the NLC directive.

The President-General, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Adewale Adeyanju confirmed his union’s “total compliance” with the NLC directive.

Adeyanju, who is also the Deputy President of NLC, also said that “no cargo evacuation process is taking place at all the ports in the country”.

Meanwhile, some truckers have expressed concern over the warning strike saying that since 2001 when NLC started going on strike, nothing positive has come of the such actions.

One of the truckers, Mr. Dauda Akanni who spoke to Vanguard on the condition of anonymity said that all the action has created is unnecessary tension in the land.