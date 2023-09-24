Marcus Rashford escapes unhurt after crashing £700,000 Rolls-Royce

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford on Saturday night escaped unhurt after being involved in a car crash.

The crash happened when the English forward was leaving United’s Carrington training base after the team’s 1-0 win over Burnley.

According to the Sun, Rashford’s £700,000 Rolls-Royce collided with a traffic island.

Marcus Rashford was shaken but not hurt following the accident, the newspaper added.

Police were called to Carrington Spur but no arrests were made and no ambulances were called.

Rashford’s teammate Bruno Fernandes was said to have urgently pulled over to help after driving past the scene of the crash.

Rashford reportedly owns three Rolls-Royces – the £700,000 Black Badge Wraith involved in the crash, a £390,000 Black Badge Cullinan and a £560,000 Cullinan Blue Shadow.

Rashford played the full 90 minutes of United’s win at Turf Moor – the club’s first win in four matches.

Speaking before the match, Rashford said that a win would be a “game-changer” for the club. Man Utd had lost their previous three games.

“It’s a difficult position and I’m not as happy as I’d like to be, but there’s only one way to get back this happiness is to seek results.”

“We know the effect that a victory can have on the team and then it’s up to the players to show consistency. That’s what we lacked. Last year, we were very consistent at home, but very irregular away.”

Vanguard News