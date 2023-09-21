Manchester United will rise again, says Casemiro

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro says the club will rise again after their 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
Casemiro scored two late goals as Manchester United succumbed to defeat in matchday 1 of the Champions League, with Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Matthys Tel scoring for Bayern Munich.
The 31-year-old shared a post on Instagram after the game.
His words: “We fight together and we will rise again together !!!”
The game was United’s third defeat in a row in all competitions, and they have lost 4 out of 6 games played this season.
Erik ten Hag’s side have had a terrible start to the 2023–24 campaign. They are 13th in the Premier League table and sit bottom in Group A in the Champions League.
Casemiro joined United from Real Madrid last summer and has since scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 57 games for the club.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.