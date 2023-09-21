Manchester United will rise again, says Casemiro

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro says the club will rise again after their 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Casemiro scored two late goals as Manchester United succumbed to defeat in matchday 1 of the Champions League, with Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Matthys Tel scoring for Bayern Munich.

The 31-year-old shared a post on Instagram after the game.

His words: “We fight together and we will rise again together !!!”

The game was United’s third defeat in a row in all competitions, and they have lost 4 out of 6 games played this season.

Erik ten Hag’s side have had a terrible start to the 2023–24 campaign. They are 13th in the Premier League table and sit bottom in Group A in the Champions League.

Casemiro joined United from Real Madrid last summer and has since scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 57 games for the club.