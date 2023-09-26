Man Utd stars urge Jadon Sancho to apologise to Erik ten Hag

A trio of Manchester United players have pleaded with Jadon Sancho to apologise to manager Erik ten Hag in order to get back his Old Trafford career.

The former Borrusia Dortmund winger is currently axed from the Red Devils first team after falling out with his boss over a row that includes his effort levels in training and his punctuality.

The 23-year-old has so far refused to say sorry and there is no timeframe for his return to the team.

The stand-off has lasted more than three weeks and Sancho’s teammates, led by Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire, have stepped in a bid to resolve the situation.

A source close to the players has claimed: “Jadon’s team-mates have been telling him to back down and say sorry to the boss. They want him to apologise. They sympathise with him and the way he feels, but recognise a line was crossed with what he posted.”

ancho is currently training alone with club coaches on the academy pitches and is allowed only minimal interaction with his senior colleagues.

The Professional Footballers Association (PFA) has offered its services to mediate between Sancho and Ten Hag and find a way to rebuild their relationship.