Man Utd ‘plot move’ for El Ghazi amid Antony, Jadon Sancho saga

Manchester United are lining up a move for free agent Anwar El Ghazi amid the uncertainty over the futures of Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Antony has been told to stay off the Old Trafford club until further notice as investigation over allegations of assault continues.

Sancho, on the other hand, has fallen out of favour with the Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag after publicly calling out the Dutchman.

The England international is expected to exit the club in January with United already in the market for a replacement.

El Ghazi is a free agent after leaving Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven by mutual consent last week which has since fueled reports that a move to United for the 28-year-old is on the cards, according to the Daily Mail.

El Ghazi plays predominantly on the right wing and, with Antony and Sancho unavailable for now, Ten Hag could be tempted to do a deal for the two-time Netherlands international.

He bagged nine goals in 33 appearances for PSV before his contract was mutually terminated, and a return to the Premier League could be on the cards.

El Ghazi was with Everton in 2021-22 before leaving for PSV, but it was at Villa Park where he made a name for himself.

He bagged 26 goals and 16 assists in 119 games for the Midlands club, playing a crucial role as they secured Premier League promotion in 2019 and helping them stay up during his next two seasons with them.