Man Utd failed to sign ‘right’ players – Gary Neville

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says the club failed to sign the right players during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils spent about €206.70 million on signings this summer, including Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Rasmound Holjund, and Sofyan Amrabat.

After their third league defeat of the season to Brighton on Saturday, Neville said on his podcast that the club’s signings have not improved the team.

His words: “I was worried at the start of the season. There was this feeling Manchester United had got their business done early in the transfer window and that was good, but I was concerned the players they had brought in wouldn’t improve them from last season.

“I never thought for one second they would challenge Manchester City and Arsenal from the players that they brought in. That would have needed a Harry Kane-type signing or Declan Rice, as an example. They didn’t have the money to do those types of signings.”

Manchester United will kickstart their Champions League campaign against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.