Man Utd bounce back with 1-0 victory at Burnley

Manchester United’s English striker #10 Marcus Rashford (C) runs between Burnley’s English midfielder #21 Aaron Ramsey (L) and Burnley’s Northern Irish midfielder #24 Josh Cullen (R) during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on September 23, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Manchester United remain nine points adrift of leaders and city rivals, but eased the pressure on Erik ten Hag after three consecutive defeats.

One moment of world-class quality from Bruno Fernandes got the Red Devils back to winning ways as the Portuguese volleyed home Jonny Evans’ pass just before half-time.

The Red Devils had to survive a few nervy moments at Turf Moor as Zeki Amdouni hit the post in the first-half, but the Clarets remain without a win on their return to the Premier League.

“Today was must-win,” said Ten Hag.

“You have to fight and find a turning point. It shows the dressing room is together. They fight together.”

Struggling Everton beat Brentford 3-1 to earn their first league win this term and climb out of the relegation zone.

Sean Dyche’s side took the lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure’s sixth minute strike.

Mathias Jensen equalised for Brentford against the run of play after 28 minutes, but James Tarkowski restored Everton’s advantage with a header from Dwight McNeil’s corner in the 67th minute.

Substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin wrapped up Everton’s long-awaited three points with a cool finish four minutes later.

Luton picked up their first ever Premier League point but let a huge opportunity slip in a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves.

The visitors at Kenilworth Road were reduced to 10 men when Jean-Ricner Bellegarde saw red on 39 minutes.

Pedro Neto still fired Wolves in front early in the second-half, but Carlton Morris’ penalty salved a point for Luton.

Crystal Palace and Fulham remain in the top half after a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.